ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.98.

NASDAQ ON opened at $36.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $39.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.69.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 7,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $219,592.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,295 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $2,920,757.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,673,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,600,143. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ON. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2.0% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,556,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,282,000 after acquiring an additional 184,725 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 7.0% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 6,599,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,147,000 after acquiring an additional 431,990 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 24.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,966,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,754 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.3% during the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 3,580,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,655,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1,681.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,192,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

