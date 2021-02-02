Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Shares Up 2%

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR)’s share price shot up 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $22.70. 35,413 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 63,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on ONCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncorus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Oncorus in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Oncorus in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Oncorus in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.00.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($11.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($10.47). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oncorus, Inc. will post -8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR)

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform that it is in Phase I clinical trial to treat various cancers.

