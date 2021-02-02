OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) CEO Sells $26,314.23 in Stock

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) CEO Daniel J. O’connor sold 3,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $26,314.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,363.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:ONCS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. OncoSec Medical Incorporated has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $8.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average is $4.75. The company has a market cap of $208.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.64.
OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.21). On average, sell-side analysts predict that OncoSec Medical Incorporated will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.30.
About OncoSec Medical
OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.
