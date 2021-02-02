OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) CEO Sells $26,314.23 in Stock

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) CEO Daniel J. O’connor sold 3,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $26,314.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,363.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ONCS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. OncoSec Medical Incorporated has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $8.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average is $4.75. The company has a market cap of $208.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.64.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.21). On average, sell-side analysts predict that OncoSec Medical Incorporated will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OncoSec Medical stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of OncoSec Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

