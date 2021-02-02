One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Shares Gap Up to $3.89

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.89, but opened at $4.95. One Stop Systems shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 15,587 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76. The stock has a market cap of $87.09 million, a P/E ratio of 111.78 and a beta of 2.10.
In related news, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 32,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $151,729.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,431.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in One Stop Systems stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.09% of One Stop Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 26.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS)
One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.
See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.