One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Shares Gap Up to $3.89

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.89, but opened at $4.95. One Stop Systems shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 15,587 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76. The stock has a market cap of $87.09 million, a P/E ratio of 111.78 and a beta of 2.10.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that One Stop Systems, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 32,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $151,729.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,431.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in One Stop Systems stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.09% of One Stop Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 26.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

