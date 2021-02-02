OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.73 and last traded at $24.61. Approximately 231,158 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 284,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. OneSpan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 615.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.74.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $51.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.65 million. OneSpan had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 433,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $9,198,161.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,297,535 shares in the company, valued at $91,150,717.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 5.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 2.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneSpan Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

