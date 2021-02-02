Online Blockchain Plc (OBC.L) (LON:OBC) Shares Gap Down to $46.00

Online Blockchain Plc (OBC.L) (LON:OBC) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.00, but opened at $43.50. Online Blockchain Plc (OBC.L) shares last traded at $41.48, with a volume of 602,753 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 44.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 25.03.

Online Blockchain Plc (OBC.L) Company Profile (LON:OBC)

Online Blockchain Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a block chain company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Faucet Subscription and Provision of Management Services. It also works as an incubator and investor in technology companies, including internet and information businesses, developers, administrators, and custodians of block chains and cryptocurrencies.

