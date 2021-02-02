Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Stock Position Increased by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,113 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 1.04% of Onto Innovation worth $24,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 5,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $251,110.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 484,638 shares in the company, valued at $21,813,556.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,587 shares of company stock worth $5,501,684 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ONTO. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

Shares of ONTO opened at $57.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.74 and its 200-day moving average is $43.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -300.63 and a beta of 1.28. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $59.87.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.70 million. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

