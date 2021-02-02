Opacity (OPCT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4,969.00

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded up 27.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $4,969.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Opacity has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. One Opacity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Opacity Profile

Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Opacity

Opacity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

