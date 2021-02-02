Opawica Explorations Inc. (OPW.V) (CVE:OPW) Shares Gap Up to $0.19

Opawica Explorations Inc. (OPW.V) (CVE:OPW) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.19, but opened at $0.22. Opawica Explorations Inc. (OPW.V) shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 18,000 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.36 million and a PE ratio of -3.06.

About Opawica Explorations Inc. (OPW.V) (CVE:OPW)

Opawica Explorations Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company owns a 100% interests in the Arrowhead property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 400.76 hectares located in the Joannes Township, Quebec; the Bazooka East property that comprises 15 mineral claims covering an area of 312.4 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec; and the Bazooka West property comprising 24 mineral claims covering an area of 953.86 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

