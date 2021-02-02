Open Platform (OPEN) Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $75,997.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Open Platform has traded down 30.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Open Platform alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00065732 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.03 or 0.00834408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00046274 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1,685.05 or 0.04609458 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00035798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00019840 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Open Platform Coin Profile

OPEN is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,251,422 coins. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Platform

Open Platform can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.