Open Platform (OPEN) Trading Down 34.1% Over Last Week

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 15% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last week, Open Platform has traded 34.1% lower against the US dollar. Open Platform has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $79,993.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00065906 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $287.13 or 0.00828340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006076 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00048254 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,729.40 or 0.04989212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00036303 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00014659 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,251,422 coins. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

Open Platform can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

