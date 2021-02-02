Opes Wealth Management LLC Acquires 18,709 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,709 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 182,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,825,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,064.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $45.55. The stock had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,671. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.90.

