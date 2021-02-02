Opes Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Opes Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.8% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,593. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.53 and a 200-day moving average of $86.26. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $96.09.

