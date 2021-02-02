Opes Wealth Management LLC Has $11.38 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Opes Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,402 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises about 5.5% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned 0.21% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $11,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNDX. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,485.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDX traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $46.88. 18,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,866. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.89. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $48.17.

