Opes Wealth Management LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Opes Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,969 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 243.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $55.51. 7,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,517. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.07. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $56.98.

