Opes Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $952,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 413,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 17,399 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 269,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 28,944 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000.

NYSEARCA FNDE traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $29.31. 23,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,012. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.04. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.34.

