OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Down 12%

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)’s share price fell 12% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.21 and last traded at $5.27. 16,484,389 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 9,593,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $12,275,804. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth about $4,633,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in OPKO Health by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in OPKO Health by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 56,111 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in OPKO Health by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in OPKO Health by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 59,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

