Oppenheimer Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:OPY)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 1,374 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,161% compared to the average volume of 109 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oppenheimer during the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Oppenheimer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Oppenheimer by 14.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 213.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. 42.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oppenheimer stock opened at $36.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Oppenheimer has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $37.02. The firm has a market cap of $460.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

