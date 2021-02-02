Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.52

Shares of Optibase Ltd. (NASDAQ:OBAS) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.52 and traded as low as $11.16. Optibase shares last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 307 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $58.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.52.

Get Optibase alerts:

Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. Optibase had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 38.37%. The company had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter.

Optibase Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fixed-income real estate sector in Luxemburg, Switzerland, Germany, and the United States. It purchases and operates real estate properties intended for leasing and resale primarily for the purpose of commercial, industrial, office space, parking garage, and warehouse use, as well as for residential purposes.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Optibase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optibase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.