Opus (OPT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $400,241.80

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 218.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Opus has traded up 35.9% against the U.S. dollar. Opus has a total market cap of $400,241.80 and $351.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00065621 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.37 or 0.00818774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006004 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00047500 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,703.89 or 0.04888746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00036763 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00014801 BTC.

Opus Token Profile

Opus (OPT) is a token. Its launch date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org

Opus Token Trading

Opus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

