Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,473 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 17,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 535,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $31,994,000 after purchasing an additional 54,501 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,316 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 18,112 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,795.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.89. 379,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,171,168. The firm has a market cap of $185.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $66.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.92 and a 200 day moving average of $58.89.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cleveland Research cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

