Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OCBI) Stock Price Down 0%

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCBI)’s share price dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.80 and last traded at $27.99. Approximately 941 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.78.

About Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OCBI)

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments. It accepts checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, custodial accounts, certificates of deposit, and remote deposits. The company also offers personal and business, and home equity loans; power lines of credit; and fixed rate, jumbo, and residential mortgages, as well as letters of credit.

