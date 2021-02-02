Orbitcoin Market Cap Tops $524,975.40 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000451 BTC on exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $524,975.40 and approximately $38.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orbitcoin has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,192.86 or 1.00132496 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00024587 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.22 or 0.00971688 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.89 or 0.00306790 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.76 or 0.00187475 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001580 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00033181 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

