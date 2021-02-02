Orca Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,191 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Orca Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,000. L3Harris Technologies makes up about 2.4% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,484,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,480,000 after acquiring an additional 519,647 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,996,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,768,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,324,000 after purchasing an additional 32,702 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 146,648.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,740,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,674,000 after purchasing an additional 167,849 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX stock traded up $6.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.48. 25,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,879. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.52 and its 200 day moving average is $180.91. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $230.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, 140166 assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.22.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

