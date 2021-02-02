Orca Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 134,098 Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Orca Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 134,098 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000. Lumen Technologies comprises about 1.4% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,573 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,534.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $11.60. 312,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,114,768. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

