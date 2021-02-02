Orca Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 18,564 Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Orca Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV now owns 767,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 184,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 218.2% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.68. 2,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,257. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.51 and its 200 day moving average is $61.38. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $72.58.

