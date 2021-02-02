Orca Investment Management LLC Invests $2.43 Million in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Orca Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,164 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,000. Dell Technologies comprises about 2.5% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 83,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DELL traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.16. The stock had a trading volume of 66,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,623. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $77.72. The stock has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The business had revenue of $23.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DELL. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.53.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $188,848.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,083,853.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $19,895,226.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 311,947 shares in the company, valued at $22,722,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,841,361 shares of company stock valued at $132,416,572 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

