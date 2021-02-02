Orca Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.73 Million Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Orca Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.8% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,321,781,000 after buying an additional 2,128,221 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,682,000 after buying an additional 600,413 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,146,000 after buying an additional 966,040 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,347,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,853,000 after buying an additional 369,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,212,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,106,000 after buying an additional 167,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.14. 1,509,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,202,518. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $217.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.61.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

