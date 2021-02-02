Orca Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.73 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Orca Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF comprises 1.8% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Orca Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 50,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSW traded up $2.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.34. 17,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,005. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 52 week low of $67.56 and a 52 week high of $162.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.03.

