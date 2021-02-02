Orca Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Orca Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 42,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 2.8% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 35,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.56. The stock had a trading volume of 469,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,403,807. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.02. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $67.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -582.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,135.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

