Orca Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Orca Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,886 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000. SS&C Technologies accounts for 1.7% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SSNC. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,055.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,028,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,993 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 821.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,994,000 after acquiring an additional 758,100 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,601,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,017,000 after acquiring an additional 557,791 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,907,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,414,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,599,000 after acquiring an additional 175,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $1.55 on Tuesday, hitting $65.28. 12,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.70. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

