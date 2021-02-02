Orca Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Orca Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,940 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 139,516 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $29,866,000 after acquiring an additional 67,459 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nord/LB cut The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. CSFB increased their price target on The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised The Boeing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.65.

NYSE:BA traded up $6.42 on Tuesday, hitting $202.26. The stock had a trading volume of 371,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,339,203. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.93 and its 200 day moving average is $185.55. The company has a market cap of $114.18 billion, a PE ratio of -24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

