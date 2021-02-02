Orca Investment Management LLC Takes $1.87 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Orca Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,000. Cardinal Health comprises about 2.0% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1,678.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,067,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,585 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,380,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,799,000 after purchasing an additional 886,538 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 255.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 406,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,084,000 after purchasing an additional 292,036 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 315,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,829,000 after purchasing an additional 208,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,085,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,118,000 after purchasing an additional 186,543 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Barclays upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

CAH traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.20. 12,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.486 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.