Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) rose 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.55 and last traded at $6.30. Approximately 1,868,833 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 3,284,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

ORTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics plc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 61.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,829,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after buying an additional 1,080,805 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 15.4% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 411,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 54,957 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 58.8% during the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 30,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 11,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

