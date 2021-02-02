Oregon Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Trading 9.5% Higher

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN)’s share price traded up 9.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.00 and last traded at $52.00. 3,752 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 1,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.35 and a 200-day moving average of $37.56.

About Oregon Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ORBN)

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Willamette Valley Bank that provides banking services to businesses and individuals in Oregon. The company offers checking and savings accounts, retirement accounts, and certificate of deposits, as well as cash management, money market, and digital banking services.

