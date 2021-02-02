ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Shares Bought by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) by 60.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 522,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,720 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.69% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals worth $17,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,794,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 280.2% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 995,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,895,000 after acquiring an additional 733,604 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 897,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,437,000 after acquiring an additional 329,014 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 623,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,605,000 after acquiring an additional 52,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 312,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 143,315 shares in the last quarter. 73.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.13.

ORIC stock opened at $29.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.35. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.45). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

