Orient Walt (HTDF) Price Hits $0.0661 on Major Exchanges

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last week, Orient Walt has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Orient Walt has a total market capitalization of $6.15 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orient Walt coin can now be bought for $0.0661 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orient Walt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00047782 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00145805 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00067752 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.03 or 0.00260417 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00065695 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00037893 BTC.

About Orient Walt

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com

Buying and Selling Orient Walt

Orient Walt can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orient Walt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orient Walt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orient Walt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orient Walt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.