Orient Walt (HTDF) Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orient Walt has a market cap of $6.22 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orient Walt coin can currently be bought for $0.0670 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orient Walt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00047395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00138874 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00065669 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00245337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00061978 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00036232 BTC.

About Orient Walt

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com

Orient Walt Coin Trading

Orient Walt can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orient Walt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orient Walt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orient Walt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orient Walt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.