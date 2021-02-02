Origin Protocol (OGN) Market Capitalization Reaches $49.44 Million

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $49.44 million and approximately $13.97 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded 24.5% higher against the dollar. One Origin Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000674 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00065906 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.13 or 0.00828340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006076 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00048254 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,729.40 or 0.04989212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00036303 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00014659 BTC.

About Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol (OGN) is a token. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 211,555,966 tokens. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9

Origin Protocol Token Trading

Origin Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

