Origo Price Hits $0.0089 on Top Exchanges (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 37.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Origo has a total market cap of $3.93 million and $6.32 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Origo has traded up 44.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00066010 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.99 or 0.00840268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006027 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00047429 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,695.54 or 0.04717672 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00035341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00020159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

About Origo

Origo (CRYPTO:OGO) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 coins. The official website for Origo is origo.network . Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Buying and Selling Origo

Origo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

