Orion Protocol Trading 38.7% Higher This Week (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Orion Protocol has a market cap of $68.78 million and approximately $15.26 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orion Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $4.08 or 0.00011399 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded up 38.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orion Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00048355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.26 or 0.00140519 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00065454 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.72 or 0.00253653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00063070 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00037065 BTC.

About Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,870,000 tokens. The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io . Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn

Orion Protocol Token Trading

Orion Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orion Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orion Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.