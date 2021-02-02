Orvana Minerals Corp. (ORV.TO) (TSE:ORV) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.28

Shares of Orvana Minerals Corp. (ORV.TO) (TSE:ORV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.28 and traded as high as $0.33. Orvana Minerals Corp. (ORV.TO) shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 22,400 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.03, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.28. The stock has a market cap of C$45.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50.

Orvana Minerals Corp. (ORV.TO) (TSE:ORV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$43.42 million for the quarter.

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of precious and base metal deposits. The company owns and operates the gold, copper, and silver El Valle Mine and CarlÃ©s Mine in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt in northern Spain. It also owns gold and copper concessions in the Don Mario Mine located in Don Mario district in southeastern Bolivia.

