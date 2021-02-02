O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (NYSEARCA:OGIG) Stock Price Up 3.3%

O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (NYSEARCA:OGIG)’s share price rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.45 and last traded at $58.39. Approximately 413,092 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 231,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.54.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.59 and a 200-day moving average of $47.68.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 527,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,986 shares during the period.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.