Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) CEO Wilson R. Jones Sells 3,074 Shares

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Oshkosh stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $46.72 and a 52 week high of $96.95.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Oshkosh from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 1,527.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,077,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,562 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1,479.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 187,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,123,000 after acquiring an additional 175,464 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Oshkosh by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth about $1,724,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

