Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.07% of Otter Tail worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 134.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 48,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 27,650 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OTTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of OTTR opened at $40.14 on Tuesday. Otter Tail Co. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $56.90. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.06 and a 200-day moving average of $40.03.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $235.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.35 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

