Ouroboros (OURO) Hits Market Cap of $75,112.20

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Ouroboros has a total market cap of $75,112.20 and $520.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ouroboros has traded flat against the US dollar. One Ouroboros coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ouroboros alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00047772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00141405 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00065936 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.68 or 0.00248335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00062856 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00036959 BTC.

Ouroboros Coin Profile

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. Ouroboros’ official website is ouroboros-crypto.com/en . Ouroboros’ official Twitter account is @CryptoOuroboros and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ouroboros Coin Trading

Ouroboros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ouroboros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ouroboros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ouroboros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ouroboros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ouroboros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.