Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.42

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.42 and last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Friday, November 6th. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outokumpu Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Analysts anticipate that Outokumpu Oyj will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

