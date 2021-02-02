Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OUTKY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. SEB Equities raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. SEB Equity Research upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.75.

OUTKY traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.42. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.25. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $2.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Outokumpu Oyj will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

