Oxen Hits Market Capitalization of $29.00 Million (LOKI)

Oxen (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $29.00 million and $23,368.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001486 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,556.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,547.46 or 0.04233075 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $152.53 or 0.00417250 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.80 or 0.01200328 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $184.80 or 0.00505531 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.92 or 0.00423776 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003574 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00262066 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00021383 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,402,420 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Oxen

Oxen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.