Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.50

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.50 and last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Oxford Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Oxford Instruments has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average is $21.19.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

